Donald Trump pays tribute to victims of US campus shooting & Bondi Beach terror attack

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday paid tribute to victims of multiple deadly attacks in the United States and abroad, including a campus shooting at Brown University and a deadly antisemitic terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, during remarks at a Christmas reception.

"I want just to pay my respects to the people. Unfortunately, two are no longer with us. Brown University, nine injured. And two are looking down on us right now from heaven," Trump said. Referring to the attack in Australia, he added, "Likewise, in Australia, as you know, that was a terrible attack. Eleven dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an anti-Semitic attack, obviously. And it's-I just want to pay my respects to everybody."

The US President also mentioned violence in the Middle East, saying, "In Syria also, we had an attack, and we had three great patriots terminated by bad people... It was ISIS. The Syrian government fought by our side. The new president fought by our side. But I just want to pay my respects to the families."

The shooting at Brown University unfolded on Saturday when a suspect armed with a firearm entered a campus building where students were taking examinations and opened fire. According to police, nine people were injured, seven of them critically. The incident triggered a massive manhunt involving more than 400 law enforcement personnel, including agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, while the university was placed under lockdown. (ANI)

