Donald Trump pushes to expand ‘Board of Peace’ beyond Gaza, position it above UN

United Nations: US President Donald Trump has sought to position his newly formed Board of Peace (BoP) as a powerful international mechanism that could expand beyond its original Gaza mandate and even "look over" the United Nations.

Speaking at the group's first meeting on Thursday, Trump said, "The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly." The BoP was set up with backing from the UN Security Council to help ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and oversee reconstruction efforts - a limited and specific mandate.

Responding to Trump's remarks, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, sidestepped the assertion and instead cited the UN Charter. "The work of the UN is overseen by Member States through the General Assembly and the Security Council," he said at a briefing, underscoring the organisation's established governance structure.

Trump, however, signalled broader ambitions. "I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza," he said, adding, "We can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations."

While criticising the UN for not living up to its "potential," Trump also acknowledged it has "tremendous potential" and "some very good people." He offered US assistance to strengthen the organisation, particularly financially, as it faces a cash crunch partly due to unpaid US dues amounting to about $4 billion. (IANS)

