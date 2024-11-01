Donald Trump Reaches Out To Hindu Voters On Diwali, Advocates For Strong Relation With India

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump wrote a heartfelt Diwali message to Hindu Americans on Thursday, promising to protect their interests against what he termed the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."

Trump re-affirmed his commitment to safeguard the freedoms of Hindu Americans and fostering relations with India, which he described as a crucial ally, in a post on X.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” he declared, reiterating his commitment of strengthening the partnership with India and deepen his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.