Donald Trump Reaches Out To Hindu Voters On Diwali, Advocates For Strong Relation With India

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump wrote a heartfelt Diwali message to Hindu Americans on Thursday, promising to protect their interests against what he termed the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."
Trump re-affirmed his commitment to safeguard the freedoms of Hindu Americans and fostering relations with India, which he described as a crucial ally, in a post on X.
“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” he declared, reiterating his commitment of strengthening the partnership with India and deepen his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump also commented about the ongoing political tension in Bangladesh, where he criticized the violence against minorities, particularly Hindus and Christians, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are being attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” he stated, marking his first public comment on the situation in Bangladesh.
Trump also compared his administration’s approach to that of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing them of neglecting the struggles faced by Hindus both domestically and abroad.
ALSO READ: Bangladesh Renames Six Medical Colleges, Dropping Honors to Sheikh Mujib and Hasina
ALSO WATCH: