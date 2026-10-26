Donald Trump renews ‘shithouse’ remark, favors Nordic migrants

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump revived his 'shithouse countries' remark at a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, saying the US should take immigrants from Nordic nations such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. He also claimed that Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar had 'openly admitted to fraud'.

Trump spoke on Saturday evening after landing at Robins Air Force Base, ten days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Recalling a meeting with Democratic senators during his first term, Trump told the crowd: "And I said, why do we always have to take people from shithouse countries? Why can't we take people from like, well, Norway, Sweden. Why not Denmark?" He spoke of "armies of migrants from terror infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia," and asked the crowd: "Remember what I call them? Shithouse countries. Remember the heat I took from the Democrats?"

Trump singled out the Somali community, claiming that "98% of the people that we have here now in Somalia don't work" and that "they all have a Mercedes Benz."

Turning to the border, Trump claimed his administration had "achieved the most secure border in American history". He said: "In the past 17 months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States."

He also claimed that the murder rate was at "the lowest level it's been in 125 years". (IANS)