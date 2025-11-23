Donald Trump sets Nov 27 deadline for Ukraine to accept US peace plan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has set November 27 as the deadline for Ukraine to respond to Washington's 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine face a very difficult choice, "either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner".

Speaking to Fox News Radio on Friday, Trump said the deadline could be flexible only if negotiations show progress. "I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines. But Thursday (November 27) is it, we think an appropriate time," he said.

Trump has effectively given Zelenskyy five days to decide, as Zelenskyy said Ukraine must choose whether it wants to risk its dignity or lose a key ally. Trump also warned that Ukraine was losing territory and "will lose in a short period of time."

After a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy posted on X that Kyiv has "agreed to work together with the US and Europe at the level of national security advisors to make the path to peace truly doable."

Also read: Trump says inflation back to normal levels, vows further price relief