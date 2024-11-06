Donald Trump Storms Back To Power, Becomes 47th US President

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has stormed back to power in the White House as the 47th President of the United States following his victory against Democrat rival and current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the US Presidential race.

Trump's triumph in the high-stakes Presidential elections comes after the setback he faced in the previous polls back in 2020, where he lost out to outgoing President Joe Biden.

Against all odds, the former President won key swing states in the US electoral college which hold profound significance, including the likes of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.