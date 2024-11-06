Donald Trump Storms Back To Power, Becomes 47th US President

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has stormed back to power in the White House as the 47th President of the United States following his victory against Democrat rival and current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the US Presidential race.
Trump's triumph in the high-stakes Presidential elections comes after the setback he faced in the previous polls back in 2020, where he lost out to outgoing President Joe Biden.
Against all odds, the former President won key swing states in the US electoral college which hold profound significance, including the likes of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.
An elated Donald Trump took to the stage to address his supporters in an electrifying victory rally in the US state of Florida, a Republican stronghold.
Joined by a host of close allies, including his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, his wife Melania Trump, and an array of campaign staff, Trump was visibly moved as he began his victory speech.
“This is a victory for every American Today. We are beginning a golden age for America. We are here to make our country great again, and we’re going to do it together,” President-elect Donald Trump proclaimed amidst resounding cheers and chants of "USA, USA, USA" by his ecstatic fanbase.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the former US President as he looked “forward to renewing” the collaboration to strengthen the ties between the two nations.
“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
