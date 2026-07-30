Donald Trump threatens Iran after Tehran strikes US bases in Jordan

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed a forceful response against Iran, stating that Washington would “beat the f**king sh*t out” of the Islamic Republic after it launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US bases in Jordan.

He stated that Washington, in response, would retaliate with a major strike. "We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them," Trump told Fox News while reacting to the Iranian attack.

"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," the US President added.

Trump further said US forces had successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles launched towards American positions, adding that troops had only minutes to respond to the attack.

According to Fox News, Trump said US forces carried out the operation in real time to defend the area, with personnel calling out coordinates to ensure that the missiles did not reach their targets. The US President’s remarks come after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for targeting a US military base and Central Command facility in Jordan.

According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Aerospace Force said it had launched "several ballistic missiles" at the US Army air base and Central Command centre in Jordan, describing the action as a response to what it called aggressive actions by the United States. "As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and evil actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue," the IRGC statement said, according to IRIB. The statement also said that threats by US officials and what it termed illegal interventions against Iranian interests must stop.

The US President also addressed overnight US-Saudi strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, saying the operation was coordinated with the Iraqi government. (ANI)

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