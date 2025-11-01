Donald Trump urges Republicans to invoke ‘nuclear option,’ scrap Senate filibuster

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to invoke the "nuclear option" and abolish the filibuster, arguing that doing so would enable them to end the ongoing government shutdown and pass legislation with a simple majority.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option -- Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump posted on Truth Social. Trump’s comments followed his return from an Asia trip, during which he said he was questioned about "how Democrats shut down the government, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it?"

The filibuster, a Senate rule that typically requires 60 votes to advance legislation, has long been a point of contention in Washington. Trump pointed out that several Democratic senators, including those under then-President Joe Biden, had previously called for changes to the rule to safeguard voting rights and abortion access. However, those proposals failed to secure full support within the party.

Trump further contended that Democrats would not hesitate to scrap the filibuster if given the chance to pursue their own legislative priorities, such as granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. "Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying 'SHUT DOWN,'" Trump wrote. "If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it." (ANI)

