Donald Trump Warns ‘Cuba Is Next,’ Slams NATO as ‘Paper Tiger’ at Miami Summit

SEOUL: President Donald Trump threatened, "Cuba is next" following US attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

"Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn't say that please. Pretend I didn't say that. Please, please, please media, please disregard that statement. Thank you very much. Cuba's next." Trump said on Friday (local time) at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened that Cuba is going to "fall pretty soon," but his administration will focus on Iran "right now." Additionally, Trump sharply criticised NATO, calling it a "paper tiger" and questioning whether Washington should continue defending allies that, he said, failed to support the United States in times of need. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami, Trump said the alliance had not backed the US when it mattered. "NATO is a paper tiger," he said, adding, "They didn't come to our aid." (IANS)

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