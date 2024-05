Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump pulls out of political debut

Washington: Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, CNN reported, citing a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump’s office.

“While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines due to prior commitments,” the statement from the former first lady’s office said. Barron Trump (18) had been selected by the Florida GOP to serve as an at-large delegate at the July convention. Several other Trump family members - including Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump - were also selected as delegates.

Notably, this would have marked Barron Trump’s first foray into politics in the public spotlight.

The Republican National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in July.

Donald Trump has said he will likely announce his running mate around the RNC convention in July and has been floating several names both in public and private, according to CNN.

Earlier on Friday, the former President talked about his relationship with his youngest son but didn’t address his role as a delegate.

He praised Barron Trump in a radio interview and said his 18-year-old son sometimes offers him political advice.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a little on the tall side, I will tell you. He’s a tall one. But he’s a good looking guy, and he’s really been a great student and he does like politics. It’s sort of funny, he’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Donald Trump said in the radio interview with Kayal and Company.

“So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school and he’ll be going to college. And you know a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month, Biden has totally lost control of the country,” Trump added. (ANI)

Also Read: After hearing testimony by porn star in New York case, Donald Trump gets reprieve in Florida (sentinelassam.com)