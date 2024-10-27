‘Don't mess with us, Israel can reach any place in Middle East': Israel Consul General Kobbi Shoshani

Mumbai: Israel has been standing against "the terror attacks from Iran and its proxies" and has "precisely targeted military bases" in the country, Israel Consul General Kobbi Shoshani said on Saturday and asserted that Israel can reach any place in the Middle East "in a very massive way".

In an interview with ANI, Kobbi Shoshani spoke about the conflict in the Middle East and said they have some conditions which include Hamas not having any military capability and there should be safety zone in Lebanon where Hezbollah will leave the area and there will be Lebanon Army.

Kobbi Shoshani, who is Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, said the big challenge they are facing right now in the Israel-Hamas conflict is that of hostages.

"That bothers us very much... Some friends of Israel are negotiating with Hamas to find a solution. We are also looking forward to a solution. We have some conditions and one of them is that Hamas will not have any military capability... Secondly, in Lebanon, we want to create a safety zone where Hezbollah will leave the area and the army of Lebanon will be there," he said.

Referring to "Israeli response to Iran's attacks" carried out on Saturday, Kobbi Shoshani said the results will be evident soon.

"We will see the result very soon. We'll see from the satellites, but the message is very, very clear. Israel can reach any place in the Middle East, whether it's far or not far in a very accurate, in a very massive way. This is a message, 'Don't mess with us'," he said.

He said Israeli forces only targeted military facilities and Tel Aviv is committed to bringing safety and peace in the Middle East.

"That is the difference between us and our enemies. We only targeted military bases, not civilians, as happened in recent years between Israel and Lebanon, between Israel and Gaza, and between Israel and Iran. We precisely targeted directly the military bases in Iran. It was quite an impressive operation... They were military targets, very precise and accurate operation. From our perspective, is over with Iran. I hope that they will not make a mistake to make a retaliation," he said.

"We are looking forward to what is going to be the reaction of Iran... For more than a year, we have been standing against the terror attacks from Iran and its proxies... It is coming from Gaza, Houthies, Yemen and other proxies. Israel is committed to bringing safety and peace to the Middle East," he added.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7 last year. Local health authorities in Gaza say that 42,000 people have been killed in Israel's offensive.

Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Saturday that Israel had achieved its objectives after its military carried out "precise strikes" on military sites in Iran stating that those who threaten Israel will pay a heavy price.

Iranian state media, citing Iran's air defence force, said the attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation. (ANI)

Also Read: Tibetan rights group demand China to reveal location of detained monks

Also Watch: