Dormitory fire at girls’ school in Kenya kills 16 students, leaves 79 injured

NAIROBI: At least 16 students lost their lives after a massive fire swept through a dormitory at a girls' school in central Kenya, authorities said on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil town, located in Nakuru County, around 120 kilometres northwest of Nairobi.

Kenya's Education Minister Julius Ogamba confirmed that 79 students were injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the school soon after the fire broke out, carrying out rescue operations and searching the surrounding area. Television footage from the scene showed smoke-blackened walls and shattered windows inside the damaged dormitory building.

Senior police officer Masoud Mwinyi said around 50 officers had been deployed to search nearby areas for students who may have fled in panic during the night. He noted that fear and confusion caused many students to run from the school premises as the fire spread rapidly.

Authorities continue to assess the situation while efforts are ongoing to account for all students affected by the tragedy. (Agencies)

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