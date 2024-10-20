Drone attack from Lebanon targets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea

Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon earlier this morning, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israel PM’s Office, The Times of Israel reported.

In a statement, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon this morning were downed by Israel’s air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report.

Meanwhile, sirens sound again in several northern communities in the Haifa Bay area, warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

The latest alerts can be heard in cities and towns including Haifa Bay, Kfar HaMaccabi, Usha, Kiryat Yam, Kfar Biyalik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Atta, Kiryat Bialik, Ramat Yochana, Shfaram, Tamra, Kiryat Haim, Kiryat Shmuel, and Nesher, The Times of Israel reported.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday addressed the people of Gaza, saying the war can end as soon as tomorrow if Hamas agrees to lay down its arms and return the hostages.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, “Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

He made the remarks hours after Israel confirmed the killing of Hamas chief and mastermind of the October 7 attacks, Yahya Sinwar. The Israel Defence Forces revealed on Thursday that Sinwar, along with two other terrorists have been eliminated by Israel.

Netanyahu revealed that Hamas is currently holding 101 hostages in Gaza, comprising citizens from 23 different countries, including Israel.

“Hamas is holding 101 hostages in Gaza who are citizens of 23 countries, citizens of Israel, but citizens of many other countries. Israel is committed to doing everything in our power to bring all of them home. Israel will guarantee the safety of all those who return our hostages,” he said.

The Israeli PM issued a stern warning to those holding Israeli hostages, vowing that Israel will relentlessly pursue and bring them to justice.

“But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message - Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice. But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message - Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice. I also have a message of hope to the people of the region - the axis of terror that was built by Iran is collapsing before our eyes,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: North Atlantic Treaty Organization must not be party to war: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Also Watch: