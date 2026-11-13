Durga Temple vandalised in Bangladesh; another Hindu died

DHAKA: In yet another disturbing incident targeting a Hindu place of worship in Bangladesh, a goddess Durga temple located inside Laxminarayan Cotton Mill in the Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj was vandalised, local media reported. Knit Concern Group, a ready-made garment manufacturing company, has been accused of blocking access to the temple and carrying out the vandalism. Police took the group's director, Monir Hossain Mollah, and security department in-charge Ibrahim into custody on Wednesday evening for questioning in connection with the incident.

According to Bangladeshi Bengali daily Dhaka Tribune, Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehedi confirmed the development and said, "We are talking about the land-related complications between the temple committee and the Knit Concern Group. We are looking at how to resolve the issue. On the other hand, the temple committee has also complained about vandalism and obstruction of entry to the temple. Action is being taken to take action in that regard."

According to Tarun Lal Begi, the General Secretary of Laxminarayan Cotton Mills Durga Temple Committee, the temple gate's existing lock was removed on Tuesday evening and replaced with a new one to prevent people from entering the premises. He alleged that members of the Knit Concern Group carried out the act in defiance of the administration's instructions. He further claimed that the group's director, Monir Hossain Mollah, along with his associates, vandalised the decorations and pandal inside the temple. (IANS)