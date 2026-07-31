EAM discusses Black Sea vessel attacks, safety of Indian seafarers with Ukrainian FM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, including incidents that claimed the lives of Indian seafarers, and recent developments related to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that during the discussion, he stated that attacks on commercial vessels and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea by any party were "absolutely unacceptable" and that India condemns such incidents unequivocally.

"Glad to connect again with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, after our respective travels. Discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea. Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally," the EAM said in the post.

The EAM further said that he was briefed by his Ukrainian counterpart on the latest developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been continuing for more than four years since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, 2022. "Was briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned," Jaishankar said. He also underlined the broader impact of ongoing conflicts across different regions, noting that the current international situation remained fragile.

"Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertilizer and food security, especially for the Global South," Jaishankar added.

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch.

Sybiha, in a post on X, also confirmed the call with Jaishankar, where he said that he briefed the EAM on the outcomes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, where he met US President Donald Trump and exchanged updates on their respective international engagements. (ANI)

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