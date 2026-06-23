EAM Jaishankar and Mongolian counterpart discuss development cooperation, security

ULAANBAATAR: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar on Monday with both ministers reviewing the progress in India-Mongolia cooperation in several key sectors. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed India’s readiness to advance ties with Mongolia.

“Delighted to meet FM Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar. Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora. Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia,” the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia on a two-day official visit during which he would be calling on the top Mongolian leadership.

“Pleased to arrive in Mongolia today. Thank State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav for the warm welcome. Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership,” he wrote on X after arriving in Ulaanbaatar. (IANS)

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