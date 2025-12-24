EAM Jaishankar’s visit strong reflection of close India-Sri Lanka friendship: FM Vijitha Herath

Colombo: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday expressed appreciation for External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to Colombo, stressing that the visit is a “strong reflection of the close friendship and enduring partnership” between the two nations.

He also said that the visit stresses India’s role as a first responder through the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

During the joint press statement with EAM Jaishankar in Colombo, Herath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India and EAM Jaishankar for India’s “invaluable support” in assisting Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges.

“I warmly welcome Dr Jaishankar back to Colombo. Dr Jaishankar’s visit at this time is deeply appreciated as it underscores India’s steadfast solidarity with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah,” he said.

“On behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the government and the people of Sri Lanka, I convey our profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India and to you, Dr Jaishankar, for India’s invaluable support in assisting Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges,” he added.

He recalled India’s assistance of $4 billion extended through lines of credit to Sri Lanka for essential goods, and petroleum bilateral currency swaps and liability deferment. (IANS)

