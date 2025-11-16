EAM S Jaishankar Reviews India-US Bilateral Ties at Consul Generals Conference

NEW YORK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired the Consul Generals Conference and appreciated the Embassy and Consulates for strengthening India-US ties.

Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties with the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today, attended by Embassy of India in Washington DC, Consulate General of India in New York, Consulate General of India in Los Angeles, Consulate General of India in Seattle, Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Consulate General of India in Houston, Consulate General of India in Chicago and Consulate General of India in Boston. Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy and Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership." (ANI)

