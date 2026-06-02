East African Community (EAC) to hold emergency health ministers' meeting over Ebola outbreak

DAR ES SALAAM: The East African Community (EAC) will convene an extraordinary virtual meeting of health ministers from June 1 to 2 to coordinate a regional response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting parts of East Africa, the regional bloc has said in a statement.

The meeting will focus on strategies to contain the outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, according to the statement.

It noted that the high-level session is part of urgent regional efforts following outbreaks reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The statement added that the outbreak is concentrated in eastern DRC, particularly the Ituri Province, a high-mobility area that raises concerns about further regional spread, reports Xinhua news agency.

EAC Secretary General Stephen Mbundi said the bloc is strengthening preparedness through coordinated surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, infection prevention, and risk communication.

"We are working closely with member states, Africa CDC and the WHO to prevent cross-border transmission and protect public health," Mbundi said. (IANS)

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