Elon Musk sues Sam Altman as trial over OpenAI’s for-profit shift begins in California

CALIFORNIA: A federal courtroom in California is set to host a rare and high-stakes legal clash between Elon Musk and Sam Altman, a case that blends corporate conflict with personal rivalry. Jury selection begins this week in a civil trial expected to last about four weeks and could significantly shape the future of OpenAI and its flagship product, ChatGPT.

The dispute centers on OpenAI's transformation from a nonprofit research lab founded in 2015 into a major for-profit AI company with billions in funding. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI alongside Altman, argues that this shift violated the organization's original mission to operate as a public-benefit entity. He claims Altman misrepresented OpenAI's intentions to secure his support and resources, only to later allow commercialization for private gain.

Altman's legal team rejects these claims, arguing that Musk is distorting past events. They contend Musk exited OpenAI in 2018 after disagreements and failed to deliver a pledged $1 billion in funding. The defense is also expected to present evidence suggesting Musk himself once supported a for-profit transition-provided it aligned with Tesla.

The trial is expected to feature testimony from several high-profile figures, including Satya Nadella and current or former OpenAI board members. Presiding Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has described the case as "billionaires versus billionaires," emphasizing its unusual nature.

Beyond business disagreements, the feud has grown personal, with public insults and disputes adding to tensions. Musk has called Altman derogatory names online, while Altman has mocked Musk over unrelated grievances.

Musk is seeking major remedies, including a permanent injunction to restore OpenAI's original structure and the removal of Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. Although he initially sought $134 billion in damages, he later suggested any recovered funds should go to OpenAI's nonprofit arm. OpenAI has dismissed the lawsuit as a last-minute legal maneuver. (ANI)

Also Read: Elon Musk Drops Fraud Claims in OpenAI Case Ahead of Trial