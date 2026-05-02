Embassy of Iran, London rejects ‘fabricated’ UK terror links, cites lack of evidence

LONDON: The Iranian Embassy in London has hit back at what it describes as a “fabricated negative media environment” within the United Kingdom, dismissing claims that suggest Tehran is connected to recent violent occurrences across the country.

In an extensive statement shared via social media platform X, the diplomatic mission asserted that “such baseless accusations against [the] Islamic Republic of Iran lack credible evidence and appear to serve narrow political agendas, mislead public opinion, and distract from the real root causes of terrorism and violent extremism.”

Defending its security record, the embassy highlighted that Iran has itself been a “primary victim of terrorism for decades.” It cited a history of targeted attacks resulting in the deaths of “innocent civilians, high-ranking officials and scientists,” while maintaining that the nation “remains at the forefront of the global struggle against terrorism and violent extremism.”

Linking these defensive claims to its diplomatic engagements with British officials, the embassy further revealed that it had previously flagged “suspicious activities” to the government. According to the statement, Tehran had “raised concerns with relevant authorities” regarding these matters, specifically warning against the “potential exploitation of ‘false flag’ operations on UK soil.”

This diplomatic rebuttal comes amidst a surge of domestic security concerns, punctuated by a violent assault in North London. A Somali-born British national has been apprehended following what authorities have designated a terrorist incident, after two Jewish men were stabbed in a residential area. (ANI)

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