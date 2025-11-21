Eternally grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Sheikh Hasina’s son

NEW DELHI: Amid Dhaka’s call for the extradition of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed on Thursday said he is “eternally grateful” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring her safety and “saving my mother’s life.”

This comes after Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity related to a violent crackdown during student-led protests last year. Bangladesh’s interim government has cited the India–Bangladesh Extradition Treaty (2013) to request her return following an arrest warrant issued by the ICT for “crimes against humanity.”

Speaking to IANS, Sajeeb Wazed reiterated his appreciation for India’s support.

“I am eternally grateful to PM Modi. He has ensured my mother’s safety and saved my mother’s life. He is also keeping her under tight security. I am grateful to the Government of India and the people of India,” he said.

Responding to Bangladesh’s request for extradition, Wazed argued that the interim administration lacks legal standing.

“For extradition to happen, even with a treaty, there has to be law. First, there has to be a legal government, which this government is not. Second, due process has to be followed, which has not been followed. The process itself has to be legal, and the process is illegal here. So, on this basis, legally, India cannot extradite my mother. India has no obligations,” he told IANS.

When asked whether Prime Minister Modi had acted as a true statesman by refusing to bow to external pressure, Wazed said, “Absolutely, he will not give in to unconstitutional and illegal pressure.” (IANS)

