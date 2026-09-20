EU Disburses €3.3 Billion to Ukraine for Missiles and Drones Under Support Loan Mechanism

KYIV: Ukraine has received a new 3.3-billion-euro (about 3.78 billion US dollars) tranche from the European Union to finance priority defence needs, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said Friday.

The funds will be used, in particular, to purchase missiles and drones, Koretskyi said on Telegram. The tranche was disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, which envisages up to 45 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine in 2026, including funding for defence and budgetary support. The EU finalised the 90-billion-euro support loan for Ukraine in April, aiming to provide budgetary and defence support to the country in 2026 and 2027, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

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