Europe faces climate extremes as reports warn of accelerated warming

GENEVA: Multiple reports highlight a worsening climate crisis in Europe, which is now warming faster than any other continent. The findings from the European State of the Climate Report 2025 emphasize that climate change is no longer a distant concern but an urgent reality affecting ecosystems, economies, and public health. According to Celeste Saulo of the World Meteorological Organization, Europe has been warming at twice the global average since 1980.

The report, released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the WMO, documents a year of extreme weather events in 2025. At least 95% of Europe experienced above-average temperatures, with prolonged heat stretching from the Mediterranean region to the Arctic Circle. The continent recorded its second-most severe heatwave, while sub-Arctic Fennoscandia faced an unprecedented 21-day heatwave in July. In some areas near the Arctic Circle, temperatures reached or exceeded 30°C, an alarming development for typically colder regions.

These extreme conditions contributed to Europe's worst wildfire season on record. Approximately 1.034 million hectares of land-an area larger than Cyprus-were burned. Wildfire emissions also hit record highs, with Spain accounting for nearly half of the total emissions. The situation was further exacerbated by hot and dry conditions, which intensified droughts and prolonged fire activity.

The environmental consequences have been severe. Marine and land ecosystems are under growing stress due to drought, wildfires, and heatwaves. Sensitive habitats, including seagrass meadows in the Mediterranean Sea, have been damaged by marine heatwaves, while peatlands have suffered from fires. These disruptions are contributing to biodiversity loss by altering habitats, shifting seasonal cycles, and changing precipitation patterns. Additional data from Global Forest Watch revealed significant forest loss linked to climate change. France saw tree cover loss from fires increase sevenfold compared to 2024, while in Spain and Portugal, wildfires accounted for about 60% of forest loss in 2025.

Experts, including Qu Dongyu of the Food and Agriculture Organization, warn that extreme heat is a "major risk multiplier," threatening agriculture, fisheries, forests, and communities. Florian Pappenberger of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts added that the report offers actionable insights for policymakers.

While initiatives like the European Green Deal and EU Climate Law aim to restore ecosystems and reduce environmental damage, the report stresses that progress must accelerate to address the rapidly intensifying climate crisis. (IANS)

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