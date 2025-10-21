European Union Council approves conclusions on new strategic EU-India agenda

Brussels: The European Union Council approved conclusions on a new strategic EU-India agenda, in which it welcomes the strong impetus in relations between the two sides. The Council welcomed closer cooperation between India and the EU on security and defence matters based on the principles of mutual trust and respect.

The conclusions endorse the Joint Communication on a “New Strategic EU-India Agenda” by the High Representative and the European Commission, and its objective of strengthening ties between India and the EU, including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity and global issues, according to the Council of the EU press release.

“The Council takes note of the intention to pursue work towards the establishment of a Security and Defence Partnership, which could also facilitate defence industrial cooperation when appropriate. The Council will continue to engage with India on all aspects of Russia’s war of aggression against the Ukraine,” the press release stated.

The Council emphasised the joint capacity and responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core and the multilateral trading system, in particular the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the press release, the Council welcomed the efforts to conclude a “balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement,” which India and EU aim to finalise by the end of the year.

The promotion and protection of democratic values and norms, international law and human rights, including the rights of women and children, form an integral part of the EU-India strategic agenda.

EU’s Ambassador to India Herve Delphin welcomed the EU Council’s approval of India-EU agenda. He made the statement on X in response to the EU’s announcement.

In a statement shared on X, Delphin stated, “News from Brussels coming with the Diwali spirit! EU 27 Member States unanimous in support of a new EU-India ambitious and comprehensive strategic agenda for the years to come. Next step: EU and India to agree on a joint roadmap for early next year’s Summit in Delhi.” (IANS)

Also Read: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen survives no-confidence votes in Parliament