European Union Parliament condemns China’s ethnic unity law, warns of rights violations

Brussels: The European Parliament has strongly condemned China’s newly enacted “Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress,” warning that it could deepen the suppression of ethnic identities and further strain already tense EU-China relations, according to a Phayul report.

Adopted on March 12, 2026, by China’s National People’s Congress, the law is seen as a major shift in Beijing’s approach to ethnic minorities. It places greater emphasis on ideological conformity and promotes the wider use of Mandarin across education, public life, and media. Lawmakers argue that this marks a move away from the 1984 Regional Ethnic Autonomy Law, which had provided a limited framework for regional autonomy.

The European Parliament expressed concern that the new legislation effectively institutionalises assimilation policies targeting communities such as Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Hui, and Manchus. It stressed that protecting ethnic, cultural, religious, and linguistic identities is a core principle of international law, citing relevant United Nations frameworks.

The resolution also raised alarm over provisions that could allow China to prosecute individuals living abroad if they are deemed to undermine the state’s interpretation of “ethnic unity.” Calling this a form of transnational repression, the Parliament urged EU member states to suspend extradition agreements with China to protect those at risk.

Additionally, lawmakers called on the European Union to activate its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime against Chinese officials and entities involved in drafting and implementing the law. It emphasised that human rights, democracy, and the rule of law must remain central to EU-China ties.

The Parliament also reiterated concerns over China’s involvement in Tibetan religious affairs, firmly rejecting any role in the succession of the Dalai Lama. It called for the release of several political prisoners and urged the UN human rights office to publish an updated report on the law’s implications. (ANI)

Also Read: Spain’s PM urges European Union to cut ties with Israel, cites 'violation of international law'