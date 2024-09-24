‘Excited to see US and India achieving’: Eric Garcetti welcomes India’s decision to open two new Consulates

Washington DC: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has welcomed India’s decision to open two Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US and termed it an “important step forward.”

Taking to X, Garcetti stated, “Excited to see the U.S. & India achieving new horizons together. This weekend, India announced its intent to open two new Indian Consulates in the U.S. in Boston and Los Angeles, a vision I’ve encouraged since serving as LA Mayor. Now, as U.S. Ambassador to India, it’s wonderful to see this important step forward.”

His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that India has decided to open two new Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US, forging stronger ties between the two countries, going forward.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Nassau Coliseum in New York, the Prime Minister said that the bilateral partnership between India and the US is aimed at global good.

“The partnership between America and India is growing stronger. Our partnership is aimed at global good, and we are increasing cooperation in every sector. We have taken your convenience into consideration,” PM Modi said.

“Last year, I announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Seattle. We requested your suggestions for two additional consulates. India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles,” he added, making the announcement at the diaspora event. The Prime Minister further praised the strength of ties between India and the US and termed that the two countries are in the celebration of democracy.

During his address, PM Modi touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India’s rising global stature and economic growth. In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

During the last US visit in June 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden announced the opening of new consulates in each other’s countries. “The United States intends to initiate the process to open two new consulates in India in the cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India will take steps to operationalise its new consulate in Seattle later this year, and open two new consulates at jointly identified locations in the United States,” the US-India joint statement, released by White House in 2023, read.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to the US, attended the Quad Leaders Summit in Delaware’s Wilmington on Saturday (local time). He also held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. PM Modi thanked Biden for hosting him at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, and said that the talks between the two of them were extremely fruitful. Both PM Modi and Biden, discussed regional and global issues with each other during their meeting.

“I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting. @JoeBiden” PM Modi said, sharing a post on X along with their picture. (ANI)

