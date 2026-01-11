Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urges nationwide strikes, says he is ‘preparing to return’

PARIS: Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who has been living in exile, has called on Iranians working in key economic sectors to launch nationwide strikes and move toward occupying central areas of Tehran, as protests against the Islamic Republic continue to intensify across the country. His appeal came on Saturday amid ongoing demonstrations that have entered their third week.

In a video message posted on X, Pahlavi voiced strong support for protesters challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling establishment. He praised the persistence and courage of demonstrators, describing their continued presence in the streets as a powerful response to what he called the threats of a “treacherous and criminal” regime. Pahlavi claimed that the leadership is increasingly fearful and vulnerable, asserting that sustained protests combined with economic disruption could bring the Islamic Republic “to its knees.”

Friday marked the 13th consecutive day of protests, and Pahlavi called for further demonstrations and strikes on Saturday and Sunday. He specifically urged workers in transportation, oil, gas, and energy sectors to begin nationwide strikes aimed at cutting off what he described as the regime’s financial lifelines. He also encouraged citizens to take to the streets from 6:00 pm onward, carrying flags, portraits, and national symbols to reclaim public spaces.

Pahlavi emphasized that the goal of the movement should shift from symbolic street presence to preparing for the capture and holding of city centers. He called on protesters to approach central areas from multiple routes to merge crowds, remain in the streets for extended periods, and secure necessary provisions. Addressing sympathetic members of the armed and security forces, he urged them to slow down and disrupt the state’s machinery of repression ahead of what he described as a decisive moment.

He further claimed that he is preparing to return to Iran, saying he hopes to stand alongside the Iranian people at what he believes will be the victory of a national revolution. (ANI)

