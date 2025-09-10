Expert rebuts Peter Navarro’s ‘vampire’ charge against BRICS

Washington: Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies (ICAS), countered White House Advisor Peter Navarro’s latest tirade against the BRICS group, calling his statements “wrong on so many points in his single sentence.”

“If he feels they suck like vampires with their trade practices, he is welcome to bring cases against them at the WTO. Of course, he knows that the US will lose all these cases,” he said.

Gupta added that BRICS nations can survive easily without selling to the US. “The trade to GDP ratio, including the ratio of exports to the US, is generally lower for most BRICS countries compared to their middle-income peers. They are mostly less trade-dependent and will survive far more easily without selling to the US.”

White House Senior Advisor Peter Navarro on Monday targeted the BRICS bloc, asserting that “none of these nations can survive if they don’t sell it to the United States.”

He even compared the group to “vampires” and raised doubts over the group’s viability.

“When they sell to the United States their exports, they are like vampires, sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. I don’t see how the BRICS alliance stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other,” he told Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon in an interview.

Leaders of the BRICS, a grouping of 10 nations, including India, China, Russia and Brazil, met virtually on Monday, with members calling for unity in the face of rising unilateralism and advocating reform of international economic institutions.

Representing India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called trade patterns and market access “prominent issues” in the global economic discourse while stressing that the world requires constructive and cooperative approaches to promote sustainable trade.

He also proposed that “the BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states.”

Last week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that India should “stop being a part of BRICS” in an interview with Bloomberg. Trump himself has targeted the BRICS multiple times since his return to the White House. In July, he warned of 10% extra tariffs for countries that align themselves with BRICS. (IANS)

