External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulates Hamdan Mohammed on being appointed as UAE Deputy PM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Hamdan Mohammed on being appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude and said that he always values Mohammed’s support for a stronger India-UAE friendship. “Congratulate @HamdanMohammed on his appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of the UAE. Always value your support for stronger India-UAE friendship,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the formation of a new ministerial position in the country.

“After consulting with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, and after his blessing and approval... and in continuation of the continuous development in the structure of the government of the UAE... we announce today the formation of a new ministerial position in the country...,” the Ruler of Dubai said on X.

“Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joined the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and was appointed Minister of Defence of the UAE,” he added.

“Hamdan Adheed...and a support...and a leader who loves the people...and the people love him... and we have great confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government... and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE, God willing,” he added. India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation at the United Nations. Both countries are

also currently part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAEUSA), UFI (UAE-France-India), Trilateral, and many more.

Both countries have shared trade links through the centuries. The trade, which was

dominated by traditional items such as dates, pearls and fish, underwent a sharp change after the discovery of oil in the UAE. (ANI)

