FBI data record 189 anti-Sikh, 32 anti-Hindu hate crime offences in 2025

WASHINGTON: The FBI recorded approximately 189 anti-Sikh and 32 anti-Hindu hate crime offences in the US in 2025, according to newly released data. The figures come from the FBI’s Reported Crimes in the Nation statistics, which classify hate crimes by religious, racial, ethnic and other forms of bias.

Of 2,703 single-bias religious hate crime offences, anti-Sikh bias accounted for 7 per cent, or about 189 offences, while anti-Hindu bias accounted for 1.2 per cent, or about 32 offences. Anti-Jewish bias was the largest category at 62.3 per cent, followed by anti-Muslim bias at 9.6 per cent.

The FBI recorded 2,798 victims of anti-religious hate crimes. About 193 were victims of anti-Sikh bias and 34 of anti-Hindu bias.

The data do not provide a separate count for Indian Americans. Indian-origin victims may have been classified under anti-Asian, anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh or other categories, depending on the circumstances and local reporting. Therefore, the national summary cannot establish how many Indian Americans were victims of hate crimes in 2025.

Among 7,200 race, ethnicity or ancestry-based offences, anti-Asian bias accounted for 5.8 per cent, or about 418 ffences. The report does not further break down anti-Asian cases by national origin.

Overall, US law enforcement agencies reported 10,881 hate crime incidents involving 13,026 offences and 13,438 victims in 2025. Reported incidents declined by about 6.8 per cent from 2024.

The FBI collected hate crime data from 16,791 law enforcement agencies, covering 95.3 per cent of the US population. (IANS)

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