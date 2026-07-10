FICCI urges United States to scrap proposed 12.5% tariff on Indian imports

WASHINGTON: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has urged the United States to drop its proposed 12.5% across-the-board tariff on Indian imports, arguing that a targeted, evidence-based approach would be more effective in addressing forced labour concerns than blanket duties. Speaking at a US Trade Representative (USTR) Section 301 hearing, FICCI representative Poornima Shenoy said Indian industry supports efforts to eliminate forced labour from global supply chains but opposed a uniform tariff covering all sectors. Shenoy argued that supply chains differ across industries in terms of governance, sourcing practices and compliance mechanisms, making an economy-wide tariff ineffective. She said India already has a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to protect labour rights and that Indian exporters comply with rigorous standards required by US companies, including supplier audits, due diligence, ethical sourcing, traceability and continuous monitoring. (IANS)

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