Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set for Qatar AIIB Meet

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a three-day visit to Qatar, leading the delegation comprising Finance Ministry officials.

Announcing Sitharaman's visit, the Ministry of Finance wrote in a post on X that the Finance Minister will be attending the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, scheduled to be held on Monday in Doha, as the Indian Governor.

As part of her visit, she will also hold several bilateral meetings with the AIIB President and her counterparts from various nations.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman will embark on an official visit to Qatar from 27th to 29th September, 2026. The Union Finance Minister is leading the delegation comprising Ministry of Finance officials," the Ministry stated.

"During the visit, FM Smt. @nsitharaman will attend the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (@AIIB_Official) scheduled in Doha on 28th September 2026, besides other important bilateral meetings with the AIIB President and her counterparts from Jordan, Switzerland, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal," it added. (ANI)

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