Firefighters battle wildfires in Croatia: Croatian Fire Association (HVZ)

ZAGREB: For the past two days, firefighters have been battling fires in Sibenik, Zadar and Split, three major cities in Croatia, and some of the fires are still active, the Croatian Fire Association (HVZ) said in a statement.

The fire that broke out in Sibenik on Friday afternoon remains active. It is a fire of low vegetation, maquis and pine forest on an area of about 290 hectares, the statement said on Saturday, adding that an extraordinary deployment from the Zagreb County with 30 firefighters and 10 fire engines arrived at the fire scene early Saturday morning to help firefighters there, Xinhua news agency reported.

