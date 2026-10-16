Foiled Temple Shooting in Illinois Sparks Alarm Among Indian-Americans

WASHINGTON: A foiled mass shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, has triggered widespread concern among Indian-Americans, with India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, condemning anti-Hindu hatred and community organisations urging heightened security at places of worship.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis after receiving information about a potential mass shooting. Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who held white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs, attempted to open fire at the temple on Sunday, but his rifle jammed. The suspect subsequently told coworkers about the incident and disclosed plans to return. The coworkers alerted police, leading to his arrest before he could allegedly make another attempt.

The incident has drawn particular attention because Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American lawmaker from Illinois, said he and his family were present at the temple when the alleged attack occurred. (IANS)

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