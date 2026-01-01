Former B’desh PM Khaleda Zia laid to rest with full state honours

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia was laid to rest with full State honours on Wednesday following her funeral prayers at the South Plaza of Parliament complex in Dhaka, local media reported.She was buried beside her husband and former president Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral ceremony was attended by Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, senior national leaders from various political parties and foreign ministers, representatives and diplomats from several countries, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported. (IANS)

