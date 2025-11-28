Former Pak PM Imran Khan ‘fully healthy’ say Rawalpindi jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: Responding to rumours of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan having died in custody, Rawalpindi's Adiala jail authorities have said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has not been shifted from prison and remains "in good health", local media reported on Thursday.

In a statement, officials from the Rawalpindi prison said, "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," leading Pakistani daily 'The News International' reported. The officials called the rumours about his health "baseless" and insisted that Imran Khan's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through no-trust motion in 2022.

Adiala jail authorities statement comes as the PTI has demanded clarification from the government about rumours regarding Imran Khan, urging authorities to arrange a meeting between PTI founder and his family.

The party's demand comes as Imran Khan's sisters have not been allowed to meet him in the recent weeks, leading them to raise question about his whereabouts, another leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' reported. Several social media users made claims about Imran Khan's death on X.

PTI asked the government to "clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family." (IANS)

Also read: Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan’s sister