Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s wife approaches Islamabad high court

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of her sentence in the iddat case, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Bushra Bibi registered the petition through her lawyer Salman Safdar. According to the petition, the hearing of her appeal against the conviction is pending.

Criticising Bushra Bibi’s “prolonged incarceration”, the petition underscored her right to the suspension of her sentence, according to Geo News report.

The plea reads, “It is imperative to decide the suspension of sentence of the petitioner [Bushra] as early as possible in the interest of justice.”

Earlier in February, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to seven years in prison after a trial court found their marriage to be fraudulent after Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka approached the court against their marriage, stressing that it was solemnised during her iddat period. In its 51-page verdict, the judge stated that their marriage reflected dishonesty and also imposed a fine of Pakistan Rupees (PKR) 500,000 each, for which the failure to pay provisions additional four months of incarceration, Geo News reported.

After the court’s verdict, the couple filed appeals against their conviction in a district and session court. However, the case was transferred to Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka after Maneka expressed no confidence in Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticised the development, calling it a “deliberate delay in the provision of justice,” Geo News reported.

In the statement, PTI’s core committee stated that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi deserved to be immediately released from prison. The party alleged that the pace of trials against the duo was being “deliberately delayed” by deferring the hearings with delayed dates.

In her plea, Imran Khan’s wife has complained of “miserable conditions” while being incarcerated in Adiala Jail and “political victimisation” against her and Imran Khan.

The petition highlighted contradictory evidence, along with unsustainable pieces of evidence and added that it cannot be a basis for a conviction. (ANI)

