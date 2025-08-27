Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks cases against Maryam Nawaz

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) to lodge a case against the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and eight police officials. Imran Khan’s lawyer Tabish Farooq submitted the request to CPO Khalid Hamdani, demanding lodging of cases against Maryam Nawaz, the Adiala Jail superintendent, ASP Zainab, SHO Aizaz, the Adiala outpost in-charge, and others - eight people, a local media report said on Tuesday. In the petition sent to the CPO’s office through courier service, the petition stated that Imran Khan was not given standard facilities in prison. It is alleged that even his basic rights as a prisoner were being violated on the instructions given by the Punjab Chief Minister. The petition stated that there is no electricity in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s prison cell, and his family were not being allowed to meet him. It said that he is “constantly kept in darkness” and that all these measures are being taken on the directives issued by Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan-based The News International reported. The petition stated that Adiala Jail comes under the jurisdiction of the Punjab government and references a past threat allegedly made by Maryam Nawaz that Imran Khan is a “seditionist.” The request accused ASP Zainab, SHO Aizaz and the outpost in charge of harassing Imran Khan’s family in collusion and breaching a high court order by stopping his sisters from visiting him. Consequently, the petition sought registration of a case against all eight persons. (IANS)

Also Read: 10-year jail sentence for senior leaders of Imran Khan’s party in May 9 protest cases

Also Watch: