Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan under fire for taking U-turn on regime change narrative

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under severe criticism from his political opponents for giving a clean chit to the US and other Western countries on their alleged involvement in the ouster of his government in April 2022 and instead putting the entire blame on friend-turned-foe former Army Chief General (Retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Khan retracted from his earlier stance where he had slammed the US for orchestrating a regime change in Pakistan and being part of a conspiracy along with Bajwa and opposition political parties to ensure the implementation of a successful Vote of No Confidence (VONC) against him in the Parliament on April 9, 2022.

Khan, after two years of his government’s ouster, now believes that General Bajwa is solely to be blamed for the entire episode.

“After 11 months in prison, I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated solely by General Bajwa. He meticulously planned and executed this scheme, presenting himself as a deceitful figure, creating lies and false narratives to cause both national and international chaos – all to secure his extension,” the former PM said while responding to written questions sent to him in prison by Hasan. “I hold no one else responsible,” Khan added. His comments, however, have not gone down well with several analysts and political leaders in the country.

“Imran Khan is a liar. He carried out a massive public campaign against the US, blaming Washington for ousting his government and gave many reasons why they wanted him out,” said Talal Chaudhry, senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N). (IANS)

