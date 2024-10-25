Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshkhana-II case

Islamabad,: Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail from the Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case, Ary News reported.

Bushra Bibi was released from the jail under strict security from the Adiala Jail located in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is also locked up along with his sisters. She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months.

According to Ary News, Bushra Bibi has been released on a bail amount of Rs 10 lacs. Her release becomes significant as with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for top leadership of Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

After her release, she left for her residence in Pakistan’s Bani Gala where she would interact with PTI leaders. The details of her release were also shared by PTI on X.

Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana-II case. She has various other cases pending, including the Iddat case and the Toshakhana 1 case.

Earlier, on July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested by the authorities in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, merely a few hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The Iddat case revolves around Islamic customs of marriage not being adhered to by Khan before marrying Bibi. The couple had thus been sentenced to seven years in prison and a hefty fine, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their Nikah to be fraudulent, as noted by Ary News. (ANI)

