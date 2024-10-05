Former US First Lady Melania Trump contradicts Trump’s views, voices support for abortion rights

Washington: Ahead of the release of her memoir, former US First Lady, Melania Trump has voiced her support for abortion rights, putting forth contradictory views to her husband, who has taken credit for the Supreme Court’s decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, CBS News reported.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard,” Melania said in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Notably, Melania Trump’s memoir, “Melania,” is set to be released in the US on Tuesday.

“Without a doubt, There is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from individual freedom — What does my body, my choice, really mean?” she wrote on X. Those who are advocating for a national ban have been upset by the former president’s changing opinions during his Presidential campaign.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5 this year. Trump’s selection of three justices to the Supreme Court resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and opened the door for 22 states to impose abortion access restrictions, reported CBS News.

According to Trump, states should be able to decide what constitutes an abortion, as that is “where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint.”

Republicans are now politically exposed by this issue. According to polls, the majority of Americans support legalising abortion in all or most situations.

In 2022, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court repealed a major rule that granted abortion rights, causing fury among women’s rights supporters and Democrats.

Since the federal guarantee of abortion rights was revoked, dozens of Republican-controlled states have passed bans and significant limitations on access to the surgery. (ANI)

