Former US President Donald Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt In Florida

FLORIDA: In a shocking turn of event, former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt to assassinate him while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday.

This shocking incident comes just months after the Republican US presidential candidate survived a previous assassination attempt. He was being shot at from a close range and the bullet missed him just by a whisper as it pierced through his ears.

Following the second bid to take him down, former President Trump assured that he is absolutely “safe and well.”

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”, Trump wrote in a fundraising email.