Former US President Donald Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt In Florida

FLORIDA: In a shocking turn of event, former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt to assassinate him while he was playing golf in Florida on Sunday.
This shocking incident comes just months after the Republican US presidential candidate survived a previous assassination attempt. He was being shot at from a close range and the bullet missed him just by a whisper as it pierced through his ears.
Following the second bid to take him down, former President Trump assured that he is absolutely “safe and well.”
“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”, Trump wrote in a fundraising email.
The FBI has also confirmed about this shooting incident, saying that Donald Trump was the target of what “appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.
The incident came to light when US Secret Service agents, who were stationed a few holes up from where Donald Trump was playing, noticed the muzzle of an AK 47-styled rifle and fired at the gunman.
Within seconds, the suspected shooter vanished from the crime spot in a black SUV, leaving behind his AK-47 rifle, a GoPro camera, and two bag packs.
Later, the law enforcement authorities found the man in a neighbouring county and stopped him. Surprisingly, he was calm and composed and acted quite normal, the cops informed.
What is more astonishing is the fact that he raised no objection and did not even ask a single question as to why he was pulled over, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.
Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned this attack and expressed her relief that Trump was safe after the incident and maintained that there is no place for violence in America.
The White House released a statement after Donald Trump's second assassination bid saying that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the situation and were both “relieved to know that he is safe.”
