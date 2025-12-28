Former worker arrested in stabbing attack at Japanese factory

Shizuoka: Police on Saturday arrested one man in connection with a stabbing attack at the Mishima Plant of Yokohama Rubber Co. in central Japan, injuring a total of 15 employees, Kyodo News reported.

According to Kyodo News, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Masaki Oyama, who had previously worked at the factory, a source familiar with the case said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at around 4:30 pm (local time), when an emergency call reported multiple people stabbed and a liquid dispersed inside the facility. Oyama, a resident of Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture, is currently unemployed, and authorities suspect he used a survival knife, suggesting a strong intent to kill, Kyodo News reported.

A total of 15 male employees, aged between their 20s and 50s, were injured in the attack and taken to the hospital, all conscious. (ANI)

