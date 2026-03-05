Four American soldiers die in Iranian drone strike, says Pentagon

Washington DC: The Pentagon has identified four of the six US soldiers who were killed in an Iranian drone strike on Sunday. The US Army Reserve in post on X said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the deaths of four U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers supporting Operation Epic Fury on March 1."

According to CNN, the identified soldiers were Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20. All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve sustainment unit out of Iowa.

According to the US Army Reserve X post, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve said, "We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation."

The US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll confirmed casualties linked to recent Iranian attacks on American forces in West Asia on Wednesday and mourned the death of soldiers in the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, he said, "I'm deeply saddened by the loss and injury of our Soldiers from the recent Iranian attacks on U.S. Army forces in the Middle East. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to all those impacted by these recent attacks."

"These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Iranian troops sent to Crimea to train Russians to use drones