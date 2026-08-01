Four dead in Broad Peak avalanche, veteran climber Nirmal Purja among six missing

Kathmandu: Four climbers have died and six others are missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains, Pakistani authorities confirmed on Friday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan has identified two of the four confirmed dead as Pur Bahadur Gurung of Nepal and Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman.

The expedition to Broad Peak, led by veteran climber Nirmal Purja “Nims Dai”, included Pur Bahadur Gurung “Yukta”, Kili Pemba Sherpa “Kilu”, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa, Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy (Oman), Sohail Sakhi (Pakistan), Wang Zhong (China), and Mallory Geis (USA), according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The 8,047-metre peak in the Karakoram range is one of the world’s highest mountains. Purja, a Nepal-born naturalised British citizen, is among those missing in the avalanche. The expedition leader is renowned for climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre-plus peaks in just over six months in 2019.

“The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirms, with profound sorrow, the loss of two climbers in the July 30 avalanche on Broad Peak: Nadhira Al Harthy of Oman and Pur Bahadur Gurung ‘Yukta’ of Nepal,” Irfan Arshad Khan, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, wrote on his Instagram account.

“Nadhira’s body has been recovered and is being transported by helicopter to Skardu. Arrangements for Yukta’s transport are underway.”

He said the identities of the remaining deceased climbers would be confirmed and shared as soon as official information became available.

“We urge everyone to await verified updates from ACP before sharing further details,” he wrote, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing for those still missing.

The Nepali Embassy in Pakistan said its team met Alpine Club of Pakistan President Irfan Arshad Khan on Friday to receive an update on the ongoing search and rescue operation on Broad Peak.

In a social media post, the embassy said Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rita Dhital, urged the mobilisation of all available resources to intensify and expedite the rescue operation. Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Nepali Embassy in Islamabad was coordinating with all relevant Pakistani authorities, including the ACP, to facilitate the swift and safe rescue of all affected mountaineers. (IANS)

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