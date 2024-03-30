‘Four drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis destroyed’ Says US military

Sanaa: The US forces have shot down four drones launched by the Houthi group in Yemen, the US military said. These drones were directed at a US-British coalition vessel and a US warship in the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, adding this incident marked the second day of attacks on US naval ships in the region.

The coalition intercepted and destroyed four drones targeting a US warship in the Red Sea on Wednesday, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in retaliation for Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US and Britain have conducted air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-January, leading to escalation of attacks by Houthi forces even on US or British warships.

Many shipping companies have changed routes to avoid the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest waterways, to reach African destinations. (IANS)

