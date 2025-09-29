‘Four people killed in Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’ Says Volodymyr Zelensky

KYIV: Hitting out at Russia for the new wave of attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that four people, including a child, were killed and 40 others injured in Moscow's latest strikes, adding that the main targets of Russian strikes were Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions.

Sharing a statement on X, Zelensky noted that Russia's attack comes amid 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He demanded toughest pressure from the world on Russia and accused the Kremlin of benefiting from continuing the war in Ukraine.

"A massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours. Savage strikes, a deliberate, targeted terror against ordinary cities -- nearly 500 attack drones and more than 40 missiles, including Kinzhal missiles. This morning, Russian-Iranian 'shaheds' are again in our skies. The main targets of the enemy strikes were Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. In the capital, the building of the Cardiology Institute was damaged. As of now, four people have been reported killed in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. Across Ukraine, at least 40 people are known to have been injured, including children," Zelensky posted on X.

"A bread-production facility, a tire manufacturing plant, private homes and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged by the strikes. All necessary services are deployed on the ground. This vile attack came virtually as the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world. The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it earns revenue from energy and operates a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of those revenue streams and to compel it toward diplomacy. Everyone who wants peace must back (IANS)

