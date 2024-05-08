France not at war with Russia: French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in a joint news conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping said that France is not at war with Russia.

“We are not at war with Russia or the Russian people,” Russian state media TASS cited Macron as saying at a joint news conference with Chinese President. In his comments webcast on Elysee Palace’s social media account X, the French President said, “We are also not seeking a change of power in Russia.”

Further, he said that European countries are ready to “support Ukraine as long as it takes.”

Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi, who is on a two-day visit to France held talks at Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday as the two countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations. The visit marked Xi’s third State visit to France. At a press conference, the two leaders called for “a truce” in Ukraine and other global conflicts during the Paris Olympic Games.

Xi and Macron also discussed China’s ongoing support for Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

Macron welcomed Chinese “commitments” to “abstain from selling any weapons” to Russia and “closely control the export of dual-usage equipment,” saying that such statements were “reassuring,” Politico reported. Xi quoted by Xinhua, warned against “smearing” China over Ukraine and called on all parties to resume engagement and dialogue to build mutual trust.

The Chinese President said that China and France should uphold independence and jointly prevent a “new Cold War” or bloc confrontation

A 10-point statement released by the Elysee on the declaration between France and China on the situation in West Asia. This came just after Hamas officials gave their nod for a ceasefire deal for Gaza put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

In the statement, Macron and Xi “expressed their opposition to an Israeli offensive on Rafah, which would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe on a new scale”. (ANI)

