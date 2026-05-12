French, American passengers from Hantavirus-hit cruise ship test positive

Paris/ Washington: Health authorities in France and the United States have confirmed Hantavirus infections among passengers evacuated from the virus-hit Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, prompting strict isolation and emergency medical measures.

French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said a French woman tested positive for the Andes Hantavirus after developing symptoms during a repatriation flight from the ship. She was among five French nationals evacuated to France on Sunday and has since been moved to a specialised infectious disease hospital after her condition worsened. Authorities have identified 22 close contacts in France and ordered them to isolate.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said all five passengers were placed under strict isolation immediately after landing in France. (IANS)

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